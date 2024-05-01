Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Madison (16) received the accolade after being nominated by the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus for her outstanding support of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Madison received the accolade on Saturday, April 20 from two former winners, Bella Field and Katriona Goodsell, at the Rotary Young Citizen Awards ceremony in Alcester, Warwickshire, the home of Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.

Carrickfergus teenager Madison Wright was crowned one of the winners of the Rotary Young Citizen of the Year award. Photo: Angela Cragg Wright

Congratulating Madison, Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “This achievement is a testament to Madison’s hard work and commitment to steadfastly supporting Children’s Hospice care for babies, children, young people and their families. NI Hospice is very proud of Madison, and this recognition is well-deserved!”

Amanda Irvine, principal at Carrickfergus Academy, added: “Madison is incredibly humble about all that she has achieved and is absolutely focused, not on herself in any way, but on raising money to help those children who are cared for by the Children’s Hospice.”