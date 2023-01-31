A musical written by a 15-year-old Carrickfergus schoolgirl will be staged later this month at the McNeill Theatre in Larne.

Keira Aiken, a pupil at Belfast High School, wrote and composed ‘Bully – A New Musical’, which will be performed by Uplift Performing Arts with all proceeds donated to NSPCC.

The musical is a modern-day adaptation of the 1990s bestselling book, ‘Bully’, by children’s author, Yvonne Coppard, which deals with bullying and its consequences.

It tells the story of Kerry, a girl who is bullied because her damaged leg makes her different. But when she decides to fight back, things don’t turn out as she expects.

Keira Aiken, writer and composer, with some of the cast of Bully – A New Musical (from left), Beth Lowry, Amy Haveron, Poppy Walker and Iona Holt.

Keira, who is studying for her GCSEs, first read Bully when she was about seven or eight after finding it in a box of her dad’s old books during a rummage in the attic. Years later, she became a fan of musical theatre after seeing ‘Hamilton’, which uses hip-hop, rap, and rhythm and blues to tell its story.

Every Song

Keira said: “Hamilton sent me down the rabbit hole of listening to every song that I could find and last year. I decided I’d like to try and write a musical in that sort of style myself.

“I was looking at my bookshelf for inspiration and remembered my dad’s old book. I realised that the theme and what it was about would be really relevant to young people today.”

Keira Aiken, writer and composer, with Ryan Moffett, producer and director, from Uplift Performing Arts

After contacting the author, Keira was granted permission to bring the work to stage as long as it was a not-for-profit production. She immediately thought of the work the NSPCC does to help and support young people through its Childline service.

“The musical is very focused on children’s lives and the NSPCC is very focused on that as well, so I’m glad that what I’ve done will help that a little,” added Keira.

After learning more about Keira’s plans, Ryan Moffett, co-founder of Uplift Performing Arts, jumped at the chance bring the musical to stage.

“Whenever I first received the script, I was very impressed,” said Ryan. “What’s really great about what Keira has done is that this 1990s book now has a very fresh, young, up-to-date feel about it.

Keira with Iona Holt, who plays the lead role of Kerry Hollis.

Important Message

“It feels like it’s almost been influenced by current musicals – such as Hamilton and ‘In the Heights’. The book has been transformed into a modern-day rap musical with a very important message for young people.”

Rehearsals with the cast of 16 are now well underway and Keira has been fully involved at every stage from auditions to direction.

Yvonne Coppard has also spoken of her admiration for what Keira has achieved. She said: “When Keira first approached me to stage Bully as a musical, she was only 14 years old, but I was immediately impressed by her ideas, her dedication and confidence.

“Taking a novel and seeing it through to the stage as a musical is a huge creative leap, even for a seasoned composer/director. I am absolutely delighted that Keira has pulled it off, and I wish the production every success.

“I have a feeling that the audience will be witnessing the birth of a major new talent.”

Bully – A New Musical, will be staged at the McNeill Theatre on February 25, at 2.30pm (matinee show) and 7.30pm. Tickets (£12 - £15) from: www.weareuplift.com