Carrickfergus teenager wins Print Media Apprentice of the Year Award

Nineteen-year-old Lee Bradley has since been nominated for a second award, at the Belfast Met Skills & Apprenticeships Awards.

Lee was the first apprentice to be recruited to the Northside Graphics Training Academy. Established in 1988, Northside Graphics is understood to be NI’s oldest and largest digital printing company and employs over 70 staff. The firm launched its specialist Training Academy in June 2021 following a period of sustained growth, despite challenges posed by the pandemic, with full-time apprenticeships offered to candidates aged 16-24 in conjunction with Belfast Met, who deliver the training on Northside’s premises.

“I was so shocked to win the award,” Lee said, “but I was proud to pick it up on behalf of Northside, which is an incredible place to work. To be nominated for a second award now as well is amazing.”