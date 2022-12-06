A charity has issued an appeal for more volunteers to come forward in the Mid and East Antrim area to help people living with cancer feel less isolated.

Macmillan Cancer Support urgently needs volunteers for its telephone and face-to-face support services.

As part of the appeal, Josephine Patten, from Carrickfergus, is sharing her experience as a volunteer for over two years.

“Practically everyone, myself included, knows someone who has experienced cancer in their lifetime,” explains Josephine.

Josephine Patten, Macmillan volunteer.

“Time and time again I kept hearing such positive stories about Macmillan, and the practical and emotional support the charity gave people. I wanted to contribute in whatever way I could.

“I work for Libraries NI and we have Macmillan information in libraries across Northern Ireland. When people need cancer information, I signpost them to Macmillan’s leaflets and over the years I’ve become very familiar with the charity’s services.

“I contacted Macmillan and found out about the volunteer roles available and attended excellent training before I became a Telephone Buddy. In this role, I support people living with cancer over the phone. I usually speak to one or two people each week for an hour.

“Being a Telephone Buddy is very rewarding. The people I speak to sometimes just need a listening ear as they don't want to worry their families or vent their emotions to those they care about. I often signpost them to other services that Macmillan provide that might benefit them. I have spoken to such wonderful people over the short time I've been volunteering and am glad to be given the opportunity to help people in this way.”

It can be daunting to try something new and volunteering is no exception, but Josephine would encourage anyone to apply and give it a try.

Ask Questions

She adds: “I would say, definitely do it! We can be a little all apprehensive at first, but that’s natural. I've found that people need the opportunity to chat and ask questions and are so grateful that you're there to listen. Macmillan also has an excellent support network for volunteers and there’s always help at the end of the phone if I have a query.”

Wherever you live, Macmillan can match you with a person who needs support from you through a weekly telephone call. The charity is also looking for people to provide face-to-face support in the community.

To find out more, contact Sharon Gorman, volunteering services delivery lead, on 07821 687 349 or visit macmillan.org.uk/volunteering