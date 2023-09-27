Register
Carrickfergus town centre tragedy update: 'witness' comes forward after appeal

Police investigating the one-vehicle road traffic collision which resulted in the death of Scarlett Rossborough (8) in Carrickfergus High Street on Wednesday, August 9, have renewed their appeal for information.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST
Following an appeal for the owner of a small red coloured Vauxhall car who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, police say the witness has come forward. Photo submitted by the PSNI
Following an appeal for the owner of a small red coloured Vauxhall car who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, police say the witness has come forward. Photo submitted by the PSNI

​In an update to a statement issued earlier today (Wednesday) asking for the owner of a red coloured Vauxhall car who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, police say the witness in the appeal has come forward.

Speaking on behalf of the Collision Investigation Unit, Sergeant Green said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Scarlett’s grieving family, with the other children involved, their families and the staff who were with her that day.

​“Our investigation is continuing and I would again reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am on August 9th and who may have dash-cam footage or information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact Collision Investigation Unit on the number provided.”

