Carrickfergus town centre tragedy update: 'witness' comes forward after appeal
In an update to a statement issued earlier today (Wednesday) asking for the owner of a red coloured Vauxhall car who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, police say the witness in the appeal has come forward.
Speaking on behalf of the Collision Investigation Unit, Sergeant Green said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Scarlett’s grieving family, with the other children involved, their families and the staff who were with her that day.
“Our investigation is continuing and I would again reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am on August 9th and who may have dash-cam footage or information which can assist us with our enquiries to contact Collision Investigation Unit on the number provided.”