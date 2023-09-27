Police investigating the one-vehicle road traffic collision which resulted in the death of Scarlett Rossborough (8) in Carrickfergus High Street on Wednesday, August 9, have renewed their appeal for information.

Following an appeal for the owner of a small red coloured Vauxhall car who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, police say the witness has come forward. Photo submitted by the PSNI

​In an update to a statement issued earlier today (Wednesday) asking for the owner of a red coloured Vauxhall car who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, police say the witness in the appeal has come forward.

Speaking on behalf of the Collision Investigation Unit, Sergeant Green said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Scarlett’s grieving family, with the other children involved, their families and the staff who were with her that day.

