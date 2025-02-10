Positive Carrickfergus is inviting the local community to explore what Carrick Town Hall could look like as an arts and culture space for the community.

The venue will be brought to life with music, crafts, yoga, displays, conversation, gaming and all sorts of other activity on Saturday, February 22 between 10:00am-4:00pm.

“During the day, you are welcome to drop in and chat with us, get your ideas down on paper and experience some taster activities to help bring our imaginations to life,” Positive Carrickfergus said.

Crafts and yoga classes can be booked using the link https://www.glistrr.com/events/positive-carrickfergus

Positive Carrickfergus are inviting everyone to explore what Carrickfergus Town Hall could look like as an arts and culture space for the community. Photo: Positive Carrickfergus

Positive Carrickfergus are also delivering Creative Industries Week sessions in the town with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership and funded by GO Succeed.

The programme, which begins on February 17, offers residents of Carrickfergus and the surrounding area the opportunity to meet creative entrepreneurs, try new skills, explore freelancing, or find out how to start a business in the sector.