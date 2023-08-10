Police have appointed two dedicated family liaison officers to offer specialist support to the bereaved family of Scarlett Rossborough following yesterday’s fatal road traffic collision in Carrickfergus.

The eight-year-old from the Larne area died at the scene of the one-vehicle collision in the High Street area of Carrick on August 9.

Police say a second child, who was also injured during the collision and was taken to hospital, remains there for treatment at this time.

Sending condolences to the grieving family, District Commander for Mid and East Antrim Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus yesterday morning.

Scarlett Rossborough. (Family issued photo).

“It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families.

“We have appointed two dedicated family liaison officers to offer specialist support to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts are very much with them as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter under such tragic circumstances.

“The welfare of all of those involved, including members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, our own officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service who responded to carry out emergency CPR, remains a top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them.

Scarlett Rossborough (8). (Family issued photo).

“I would also like to pass on my sincere thanks to wider members of the community who remained patient during and after the incident, this never goes unnoticed and was greatly appreciated.

“Now that a police investigation is under way, we would ask that media respect the privacy of the family at this deeply upsetting time.