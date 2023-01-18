Carrickfergus train driver Noel Playfair has been remembered as “one of the greatest railwaymen ever” following his sudden death after taking ill while on duty.

Noel Playfair, ‘Royal Steam Train Driver’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

A stalwart of Northern Ireland Railways and the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland (RPSI), Mr Playfair drove royalty and assisted film crews during four decades of dedication to the transport sector.

Paying tribute to one of their best-known drivers, Translink said Noel became unwell while on duty on Monday and later passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Richard Knox, head of Rail Services, said: “We were shocked to learn of Noel’s sudden passing. He was renowned across the business, as an enthusiastic and committed member of our railway team.

"With over 43 years’ service, 40 years as a train driver, he often spoke out positively about his role. Many will remember him as the ‘Royal Steam Train Driver’ for Queen Elizabeth II on 28 June 2016, when she travelled to open the new station platforms at Bellarena Station.

“Noel will be much missed by the Translink family, and we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time.”

The RPSI, which is based at Whitehead, highlighted Noel’s commitment to industrial heritage.

In a statement, it said: “The volunteers and members of the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland were absolutely devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Noel Playfair on Monday.

“For the last couple of decades Noel really was ‘Mr Steam NI’, always willing to help the Society fill its annual programme of steam trains - often at personal cost.

“A great engineman, he will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

All Saddened

The RPSI – Dublin Operations also extended condolences to Mr Playfair’s family.

It said: “Today we lost one of the greatest railwaymen ever. One of the best steam drivers on this island. Dublin Operations had only to ask and he always said: ‘No problem.’

“We are all saddened at his premature departure from this life.”

Colleague Robert Ramsay, who has set up an online fundraiser in memory of his friend, said Noel regarded his royal experience as a career best.

He said: “Noel was the most committed train driver that I knew and he dedicated his life to the railways of Northern Ireland, and its heritage with the RSPI. Noel gave up his free time, even helping a German film crew that were creating a feature on the RPSI steam train.

"The highlight of his professional career was when Noel carried HRH Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on a journey from Coleraine to Bellarena on the 28th of June 2016. At that time, Noel was 62 years old and had been driving for 42 years, but even with such important guests on his train, Noel treated the journey with the utmost professionalism, but he would openly admit that the day was the best in his career.

“Noel lived and loved the railways and he is such a sad loss for all of us that had the pleasure to work with him at NIR.”

