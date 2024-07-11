Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrickfergus District Lodge No 19 has issued advice spectators and road users ahead of Friday’s Twelfth of July celebrations in the historic town.

With 60 lodges and around 40 bands taking part in the East Antrim Combine demonstration, traffic disruption is expected throughout the day.

The guidance from the lodge is as follows:

From 8am - 6pm there will be some traffic disruption throughout the day due to the 12th July demonstration being held in the town;

Feeder parades will be taking place from 8am which may cause some minor disruption;

The North Road from Marshallstown Road to Prince Andrew Way will be closed from 9am as this route will be used for visiting lodge/band buses for drop-off at the parade assembly point;

The main parade will commence at 11am and this will mean most of the town centre area will be closed off. The same will happen again from 4pm for the return parade.

Carrickfergus District Lodge, which has erected a new arch on Joymount Link Road, is hosting the East Antrim Combine demonstration on Friday, July 12 .Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

The lodge added: “Any spectators attending the parade we recommend getting into the town as early as possible. There are several car parks around the town including but not restricted to Lancasterian Street, two either side of Joymount Link and the Castle Car Park.

"For disabled parking we recommend the two ca rparks at Joymount near the Town Hall beside the Arch as they are situated on the parade route itself.

"Travelling into Carrickfergus, any traffic not wanting to attend the parade will be asked to use Trooperslane and the Beltoy Road to avoid the town completely if possible.

"Every effort will be made to keep the traffic disruption to a minimum.”