Carrickfergus veteran 'giving up comforts' on 10-day Mournes challenge to help tackle homelessness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Graham Fergus, a veteran of the Irish Guards and facilities manager for a digital tech company, will carry only enough food for one day and forgo the comfort of a tent during his ‘Operation Home’ challenge (May 16 – 25).
Through the fundraiser, he aims to raise £10,000 for three charities: Blesma (supporting limbless veterans), AAVSNI (a NI-based veterans’ charity), and the Belfast-based Welcome Organisation, which provides frontline homelessness support.
Graham commented: “Everyone deserves a secure and safe place to call home – this is not a luxury, it’s a basic right. In just six months last year, over 8,200 households in Northern Ireland presented as homeless.
"By giving up the comforts I usually take for granted, I hope to raise awareness and essential funds for three brilliant organisations helping those most in need.”
As part of the challenge, Graham will rely on the kindness of strangers, friends, and family to meet his daily food needs – a symbolic gesture reflecting the uncertainty faced by many without a permanent home.
To support Graham’s campaign or find out more, visit his JustGiving page, titled Operation Home or donate directly via the following links:
- Blesma: justgiving.com/page/graham-fergus-2
- The Welcome Organisation: justgiving.com/page/graham-fergus-3
- AAVSNI: justgiving.com/page/graham-fergus-1736951873895
Welcoming the fundraising initiative, East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee said: “Graham’s bravery and compassion are truly commendable. His challenge not only raises money for important causes but also shines a spotlight on the very real issue of homelessness affecting communities right across Northern Ireland.
"I wish him every success and encourage the public to support his efforts.”