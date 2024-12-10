Traders in the West Street area of Carrickfergus are calling on the community to get behind them following the weekend closure of the road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Street was closed to pedestrians and traffic on Saturday (December 7) after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declared a derelict building in the area as ‘unsafe’.

The road was reopened again this morning (Tuesday, December 10), with traders now declaring they are open for business and urging shoppers to back them in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the businesses impacted by the temporary closure was Carrick Greengrocers.

West Street, Carrickfergus. (Pic: Google).

Lee Robb, a volunteer director at the community-owned greengrocers, stated: “Saturday was all over the place with the weather and there weren’t too many people around.

"We don’t open on a Monday, but when I arrived in today (December 10), I was panicking because the ‘Road Closed’ signs were still in place and I was worried about how it would impact on trade.

"This time of year is our busiest and we know we’ve to have a strong December as January is usually quiet. We are operating in a challenging climate and are aware of the risks, but it’s precarious and when things like this happen, it has a big impact on the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know Dunluce Street in Larne was closed for months because of a similar issue with a building and I was worried that we could be facing a long period of the road being closed.

"Speaking to other traders on the street and one of the main concerns is that there’s a real possibility that this could happen again. We’ll be paying more attention to the weather and worrying when there’s another warning in place as it could force the street’s closure again."

Lee added: “I feel the owners of buildings need to take more responsibility. Buildings should not be allowed to get into this state. West Street needs a bit of care and there is a problem with dereliction in the local area.

"I believe the council should have more powers to be able to sort this quickly before situations get worse and we end up with streets having to be closed and traders losing out on footfall in an already challenging climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The street is now open for business and I’d encourage people to get behind the local traders. There are still crash barriers on the street, which are unsightly, but already we’ve had people coming in to back us, saying how they had seen my message on Facebook after the street reopened and going out of their way to give us custom. I’m grateful for this.”

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner has urged residents to get behind traders in the area.

Cllr Skinner explained: “It’s great to hear West Street is reopened. Unfortunately, the businesses there have taken a big hit to their Christmas sales with the closure so if you can, please try to get down and support them this week.”

The matter was raised at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council on Monday evening with councillors urging the local authority to take action over dereliction in Carrickfergus town centre.

Jonathan McGrandle, acting director of development, confirmed to members that an assessment process is in place.

The Department for Infrastructure has been asked for comment.