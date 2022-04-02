Carrick’s cultural heritage celebrated through new murals

The new display, created by residents and members of local community groups, consists of various images relating to Carrickfergus and its history from the time of Ptolemy’s first maps of the British Isles to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The murals were finished in time for St Patrick’s Day (March 17).

Carrick Castle is commemorated alongside images of Dalaradia, the Kingdom of Ulster which was located in the territory of the present Mid and East Antrim Council area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s sports clubs; Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club, Carrickfergus Sailing Club, Barn United, Carrick Rangers and Carrickfergus Cricket Club are all included in the new display alongside a nod to the Ulster Scots heritage in the town and surrounding area.

The wall celebrates local heritage.

A spokesperson for the project’s organisers said: “The wall was previously covered in graffiti and has been transformed into an inclusive community story borad with the theme of respect, heritage and culture.”