Police are to step up patrolling in the area around Carrick’s newly refurbished play park at Marine Gardens during the summer months.

They gave the undertaking as the popular seafront facility, which has been blighted by vandalism in the past, was officially reopened.

Following an extensive consultation with public and specific user groups, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says the play park has been designed to encourage inclusive, accessible play alongside adventure, challenge and imagination. The main feature - an impressive ship - allows all children to experience an adventure on the high seas!

During the consultation process, basic play elements such as swings and climbing opportunities came out on top and council was also delighted to be able to include a zipline at this location, which is always in high demand.

Trying out the equipment at the official reopening of the Marine Gardens play park. Photo submitted

The Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “It is great to see the completion of this work – it’s such an amazing resource for both local families and visitors in this beautiful seaside town.

“Council is committed to providing safe, accessible and inclusive play parks across the borough with annual investment in play parks in line with the council’s Out to Play strategy and Play Investment Framework which is developed in consultation with elected members and information provided from local people.

"This strategy and ongoing investment demonstrates the importance placed on play throughout the borough.”

The Mayor, Ald Beth Adger MBE and pupils rom St Nicholas’ Primary School, Carrickfergus, declare the park open. Photo submitted

With the re-opening of the play park, police say they are aware of previous concerns regarding anti-social behaviour in the area and will work alongside statutory partners to take action on any issues.

Neighbourhood Inspector Ash said: “We very much welcome the re-opening of the play park and we encourage locals to enjoy the re-vamped area and make use of the outdoor space and facilities - particularly over the summer months.

“Our Neighbourhood officers will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address any problems that may arise.