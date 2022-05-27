Cars, Bikes and Coffee event raises funds for Lord Mayor’s charities

Best Car in Show was awarded to Helen Mercers 1960 Austin Healey and Best Bike in Show was awarded to Colin McDonalds 2019 Carl Fogarty Anniversary Ducati Panigale 34. Prizes were kindly sponsored by Naviwax and Tesco at the Boulevard.
Car Show, Banbridge Civic Building 18th May 2022 in aid of the Lord Mayors Charities - Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs. "Back from the Future", David Madders and his 1981 De Lorean DMC. ©Edward Byrne Photography
Car Show, Banbridge Civic Building 18th May 2022 in aid of the Lord Mayors Charities - Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs. Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr and son Billy at the 2015 Custom Built Ford Transit belonging to Gerry Drake. ©Edward Byrne Photography
Car Show, Banbridge Civic Building 18th May 2022 in aid of the Lord Mayors Charities - Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs. Raymond Nelson with his left hand drive 1985 Ford Transit, included is Joseph Camlin and Elizabeth Willis. ©Edward Byrne Photography
Car Show, Banbridge Civic Building 18th May 2022 in aid of the Lord Mayors Charities - Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs. Patsy Rooney and son Colin had their 1987 Toyota Camry from new. ©Edward Byrne Photography