Cash Call’s biggest winner claims a cool £110,000

Sinéad Watson from Newtownabbey was in the middle of hosting her son Bo’s 13th birthday when she took the phone call of a lifetime.

The busy mum was on the phone trying to order pizzas for the party when the call came through from John Kearns from Cool FM Downtown who was about to give her the biggest birthday gift ever - a very cool £110,000!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£110,000 is the biggest amount ever to have been given away on the Cash Call, and Sinead certainly was over the moon to hear the news.

£110,000 Cash Call winner Sinéad Watson with sons Micheál and Bo.

Her hilarious response, in which she screams “I’ve won the Cash Call”, after asking John “Are you for real?” gave everyone listening in a real laugh.

Afterwards, Sinéad shared her excitement and how the enormous prize would make a difference to her family.

“My first reaction was how could this ever happen to me,” she said.

“Winning such a large amount of money is beyond my wildest dreams.

“This has been life-changing for me and my family, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief, when you see all those zeros first hand, it’s only natural to be in disbelief”.

Once the shock wears off, Sinéad plans to finally get a slice of that pizza and celebrate her big win with her two sons, Micheál and Bo, and dog Jazz.