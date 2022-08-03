Cast of ‘Footloose’ get special visit from Mayor

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, visited the team at St.Louis Grammar School where rehearsals were underway for the fabulous production which takes to the stage at the Braid Arts Centre this week.

Taking place from August 3-6, the show is based on the 1980s movie, which took the world by storm with its youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footloose tells the story of city boy Ren who has to move to a rural backwater in America where dancing is banned. Ren breaks loose and soon has the whole town up on its feet!

Mayor Ald Noel Williams along with Cllr John Hyland, Kerry McCreight, (Co-ordinator), Lesley Henry, (Voiceworks Director), Wilson Shields, (Musical Director) and pupils, Lara, Hallie and Emma

Voiceworks NI - which is a cross-community project that aims to ‘release the creative potential of young people in the Ballymena area’ - has spent hundreds of hours perfecting the fast-paced show, which is not only packed full of amazing dance but serves up some classic 80s hits, including the unforgettable title track Footloose!