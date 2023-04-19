Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is urging people to cast their votes to name two special new vehicles in its fleet.

Two bespoke Mobile Accessible Changing Units (MACUs) will be available for use at Council events and can be booked for community events, helping to make them more accessible, welcoming and inclusive for people with additional needs.

The MACUs come complete with a host of important equipment including an XY hoist, height adjustable changing bed and wash hand basin, toilet, shower, lighting, non-slip flooring, shelving, hooks, mirror and privacy screen.

Last month, the Council asked people to put forward their ideas for suitable names for these two new vehicles.

The interior of one of the Council's new Mobile Accessible Changing Units.

Here’s the shortlist:

1. Lili-Loo - Named after our 14-year-old severely learning and physically disabled daughter Lilia, whose ‘pet name’ is Lili-Loo within our family circle. I think a MACU should be named after Lilia due to her huge contribution to the changing places toilet campaigning work within Causeway Coast and Glens Council area where we live, and across Northern Ireland. I feel that she would be very deserving of this honour.

Lilia is a Changing Places toilet user as she requires the safety, dignity and hygienic facilities offered by these mobile changing places units. She needs this to get out-and-about and attend events like everyone else and to realise the benefits and opportunities of full equality, access and inclusion.

2. LOO2GO - We as a family rely on current Changing Places and Mobiloo for our son who has cerebral palsy and are delighted to hear that more is now available for when we are visiting and out and about.

Pictured with one of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Mobile Accessible Changing Units are the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Michael Holden (AccessoLoo Director) and Julienne Elliott, Town and Village Project Manager.

3. Lulu

4. Dignity - Dignity because having a suitable place to change instead of an undignified and awkward one is fantastic. I have been a respite carer and seen myself having to lift a child onto a floor using a blanket on the floor for a changing place in an emergency. I am delighted to see this. I also work as a physio and know the impact this has on so many families.

5. Freedom - Freedom because these special vehicles will allow families to attend events which previously they could not.

6. Connect - These changing units promote facilities for disabled people so that no one should feel disconnected from society.

Pictured at Cloonavin with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Mobile Accessible Changing Units are Diversity Champion, Councillor Cara McShane, William Cameron (Department for Communities), Rhonda Williamson (Department for Communities), Elaine McConaghie (Policy Officer), Geraldine Wills (Town and Village Project Officer), Julienne Elliott (Town and Village Project Manager), the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Michael Holden (AccessoLoo Director).

7. Causeway Comfort Cabin – The name suggests cosiness, a haven of protection from the outside world. The MACU will be a valued asset to the Causeway community, giving access to many events that are frequently inaccessible to the disabled.

8. Inclusion – You are including our whole community by having these available at events throughout the Borough. These will make such a huge difference to the impact on disabled people’s social life and mental health by being able to attend events knowing these are there. This is massive and something to be proud of.

9. Diversity

10. PP pod - I have a young eight-year-old disabled son and he thought this would be a great name for it.

11. The Glens – Together We Care

12. The Causeway Coast – Together We Care

To cast your vote, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5GJY8JP