Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lynas Food Outlet will lead the way to a new era at the shopping centre when it opens its doors on Thursday, March 7 after an investment of more than £2m.

After significant construction work, the new anchor tenant will open to its large 8,500 sq ft unit, where the Food Store will be accessible from the central car park, enhancing the exterior presence of the scheme and creating new jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Mall’s rejuvenation is being further bolstered by the opening of Poundstretcher into a 10,500 sq ft unit and a local food and beverage offering which will occupy a unit at the New Look entrance to the scheme.

Three new stores are to open at Castle Mall in Antrim this spring. Picture: Press Eye

Both of these businesses are due to open in late spring.

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall said: “We are welcoming more people than ever before visiting and spending in Castle Mall.

"The shopping centre is currently going through its biggest investment and transformation with the new owners Keneagles, and we are delighted to bring even more retailer options to the community of Antrim town, who have remained so loyal to us over the years.

"With Lynas Food Outlet, Poundstretcher and a local food operator opening this spring, there is a real sense of excitement building at Castle Mall and we are looking forward to developing our regeneration strategy even further in the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian Kidd, agent at Frazer Kidd said: “Since Lynas Food Outlet began fit out in Castle Mall, we have welcomed the increased interest from potential retailers looking to join the scheme and are delighted that two additional stores will open to the public before the end of spring 2024.”