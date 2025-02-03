A teenage girl who was rescued from the River Moyola on Sunday has sadly died.

She has been named locally as 15-year-old Imogen Cleary-Vong, from Castledawson.

Many tributes have been paid to the girl who was a pupil at St Mary's Grammar School in Magherafelt.

A PSNI spokesperson said police responded to a report in relation to a female in the water in the Castledawson area on Sunday morning (2nd February).

He said officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the female was rescued from the water.

A death notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors website reads: ‘Cleary-Vong (Castledawson) 2nd February 2025 Suddenly.

Imogen R.I.P. 9 Riverside South, beloved daughter of Michael and Pauline, loving sister of Dylan and Cody.

Funeral arrangements later.

Deeply regretted by her father, mother, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle and friends.

Angel of God, my guardian dear,

To whom God's love commits me here,

Ever this day, be at my side,

To light and guard, Rule and guide. Amen

But sadly she later died in hospital. And the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.’

Many people have left messages of sympathy on the funeral directors Facebook page.

“Completely heartbreaking. Such a beautiful girl,” one reads.

Another person posted: “God rest her beautiful soul. Sincere condolences to the entire family and friends. May God give you all strength at this most difficult time. Rest in eternal peace Imogen.”

"Such a beautiful girl. Heartbreaking, tragic . Condolences to her family,” said another.