Castledawson woman’s 90th birthday helps funds a day for Air Ambulance NI

What spurred Sadie into deciding to support Air Ambulance NI was hearing the helicopter fly over her home enroute to a patient and that instant decision to do something positive for Air Ambulance NI resulted in a truly amazing donation of £5,000.

Sadie, like so many others has found the past 20 months a challenge. The 90 year old was used to being out and about in her local community, meeting friends and helping others but that all had to change.

She is no stranger to helping others, she has knitted hundreds of blankets and teddy bears to support orphanages, which brought so much happiness to those that received these lovely gifts.

inspirational woman Sadie McFadden, who helped fund a day of the Air Ambulance NI service by asking for donations instead of gifts for her 90th Birthday.

Sadie is a true inspiration to many, she exudes positivity and a willingness to help others in any way she can. She has been a benevolent supporter of various charities over many years and it was truly humbling to welcome her to the Air Ambulance base.

Breige Mulholland, Head of Operations and Finance at Air Ambulance NI said: “It was such a privilege to welcome Sadie to the home of Air Ambulance NI and thank her personally for ensuring the service is there for today for those in need.