Cathal McCrory is named as teenager who died after single vehicle collision in Katesbridge, Co Down
He was Cathal McCrory, aged 18, from Dromore.
Two others in the grey Volkswagen Golf when the single vehicle crash took place on the Circular Road were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time. They have since been discharged.
Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses. We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 34 of 18/11/23.”
The officer said emergency services provided first aid but sadly Cathal, a front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police closed the road for a time as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.
