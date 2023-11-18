Tributes have been paid to 18-year-old Cathal McCrory who died following an early morning road traffic collision in Katesbridge on Saturday.

The teenager – from Dromara Road, Dromore – was a front seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf involved in a single vehicle crash on the Circular Road. He was sadly

pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle who taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the collision have since been discharged.

A family notice describes Cathal as a “dearly loved son of Peter and Pauline, loving brother of Declan (Zoe), Niamh (George) and Ronan (Alex), cherished grandson of Sean and the late Annie McCrory and Jack and the late Teresa Campbell and adored boyfriend of Skye”.

Cathal McCrory. Picture: family

His family have requested that donations, if wished, can be made in Cathal’s memory to Air Ambulance NI.

Amongst those who have paid tribute following his tragic death are staff at Cathal’s former schools.

A spokesperson for St Patrick’s College in Banbridge said the school community was “devastated” to learn of the death of its “highly regarded" past pupil.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCrory family at this difficult time. May the lovely Cathal Rest In Peace.”

The school was due to be open on Sunday between 1pm and 3pm for past and present members of our school community.

St Colman’s Primary School in Dromore also extended sympathies to Cathal’s parents and his family circle.

A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned the news of the death of Cathal McCrory. Cathal is a past pupil of St. Colman’s and beloved son of our esteemed colleague, Pauline.

"On behalf of our whole school community I want to extend our sympathies to Pauline and Peter and to Cathal’s siblings, Niamh, Ronan and Declan and to the extended McCrory family.

"We keep all of them in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Dromara GAC said everyone was “deeply saddened” to learn of the tragic passing of Cathal, a past football player with the club.

Meanwhile, Cathal’s girlfriend Skye Milliken posted a poignant message on social media: “Forever 18. Sleep tight Cathal, I love you.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fatal collision to come forward.