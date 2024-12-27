Catherine Young: police appeal to locate missing Ballymena woman
Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 39-year-old Catherine Young.
Catherine has been reported missing from the Ballymena area.
Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on Friday (December 27), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may know of Catherine’s whereabouts, or anyone with any information that could assist in locating her, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1018 26/12/24.”
A photograph of Catherine has not been supplied by the PSNI at this time.