Catherine Young: police appeal to locate missing Ballymena woman

By Russell Keers
Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:26 GMT
Police have issued an appeal for information in a bid to trace Catherine Young. (Pic: PSNI).Police have issued an appeal for information in a bid to trace Catherine Young. (Pic: PSNI).
Police have issued an appeal for information in a bid to trace Catherine Young. (Pic: PSNI).
Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 39-year-old Catherine Young.

Catherine has been reported missing from the Ballymena area.

Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on Friday (December 27), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may know of Catherine’s whereabouts, or anyone with any information that could assist in locating her, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1018 26/12/24.”

A photograph of Catherine has not been supplied by the PSNI at this time.

Related topics:BallymenaPSNIFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice