Cats Protection seeking new and loving home for handsome Bobby

A spokesperson for the branch described Bobby as “a very special young man”.

“Bobby, at nine years young, was surrendered into our care reluctantly after family circumstances changed but his owner has put her trust in our branch to find him his happy ever after.

“This is absolutely what we will achieve for Bobby!

Handsome Bobby is seeking a new family,

“Bobby was born in June 2013, and is very affectionate, and will be a very loving cat with his new family.

“He has a urinary condition and must be strictly kept on his urinary diet.

“He’s been consistently on Royal S/O vet diet dry and soft, and Almo Nature soft food. This diet is successful in keeping his urinary problem at bay and we stress that this diet be continued in his new home.

“Bobby has just recently had a little operation to correct Entropion in his right eye, and we are pleased to say that this has been successful.

Bobby is looking for a new home

“Pre-op his eye constantly was infected.”

Bobby is neutered, microchipped, has been vaccinated and had parasite treatment and all health checks leading to his eye operation.

Cats Protection are confident he will be a friend for life.

“Bobby will require a home please as an only feline baby. Cat-friendly docile doggos would need to have a very, very responsible gradual introduction as to avoid any unnecessary stress,” added the Cats Protection spokesperson.

“Children would need to have experience and respect for their new member of the family.

“Our Bob will need an indoor home with very safe outdoor access, not to be exposed to danger of a busy traffic environment.

“He will need to be indoor only for a period of time ( 12 weeks at least ) until he becomes acclimatised to his new environment.

“As described by his very dedicated fosterer, Bob is a snuggle bunny who loves nothing more than a cuddle with his family.

“He believes in us to find him his happy ever after, we will continue to find a way while he waits patiently.”

There will be an adoption fee of £75 with four weeks free Petplan Insurance included.