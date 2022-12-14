Homelessness Awareness Week was marked by the Causeway Local Homeless Action Group at Vineyard Compassion Hope Centre this year.

Across Northern Ireland, a week of events were held on the theme #HaveTheConvo and over 60 people attended the event in Coleraine. A range of groups were represented, including the Housing Executive, Triangle Floating Support, Northern Health and Social Services Trust, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Women’s Aid.

Host Vineyard Compassion was also joined by the Western Health and Social Services Trust, Homeless Connect, First Housing Floating Support, Simon Community, Housing Rights and the PSNI. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace, provided the opening address at the event.

Advertisement

A welcome was also provided by Mark Alexander, the Housing Executive’s Causeway Area Manager, who updated delegates on the organisation’s current strategy, Ending Homelessness Together. He outlined some of the main issues affecting the Causeway area.

L-R are: Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager, Melissa McMullan, Vineyard Compassion Emergency Housing Manager, tenants Linda Joyce, John O’Neill and Hazel McConaghy, Mark Baillie, Homeless Connect Manager, and Ricky Wright, Chief Executive at Vineyard compassion

Advertisement

After the event, Mr Alexander said: “Prevention and early intervention in relation to homelessness through multi-agency work is continuing, despite the effects of the pandemic and the economy hampering efforts to secure more accommodation for those in greatest need.

“This is only the second time since 2019 that we’ve been able to host discussions like this in person and it was great to interact and reconnect with the partner agencies involved on a face-to-face basis.”

Advertisement

Shannon Gordon from NI Youth Forum revealed her personal journey, outlining what it is like to be young and homeless. Stories from other young homeless people were presented by Shannon via a video presentation.

Sharon Graham, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, outlined an exciting new development relating to the care and health of people who become homeless. She revealed that each Health Trust across Northern Ireland now has a new dedicated homeless health nurse, recruited to ensure the forward health planning of those experiencing homelessness.

Powerful testimony was also provided by people who had experienced homelessness but had now found permanent homes, with the help of the Housing Executive and partner agencies. Four people of various ages shared personal stories, giving an insight into how practices could be improved and enhanced to combat local homelessness.