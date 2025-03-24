Causeway Chamber President’s annual dinner hosts Evening with Carl Frampton MBE

The event featured a captivating conversation with Carl Frampton MBE, former two-weight world boxing champion, who reflected on his illustrious career in the ring and his transition into business. Since retiring from professional boxing, Frampton has established himself as a media personality, pundit, and entrepreneur, demonstrating that the same drive and determination that made him a world champion now fuels his business ventures. His reflections on resilience, leadership, and adapting to new challenges resonated deeply with the audience.

The evening began with a drink’s reception, where guests had the opportunity to connect with fellow professionals, the Chamber team, and representatives from Halliday Automotive, the event’s sponsor. A highlight of the night was Halliday Automotive’s exciting announcement of the launch of FIAT to their dealership, marking a significant expansion of their brand portfolio and commitment to offering more choice to customers.

Adding to the evening’s significance, CausewayChamber was delighted to announce Ulster University as its newest corporate patron. This partnership will strengthen ties between the business community and academia, fostering innovation and growth in the region.

The night also had a strong charitable focus. Guests generously supported a charity collection in aid of Chamber Member Brian McKeown and his cousin Graeme, who will take on the incredible challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats (April 13–21) to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Guide Dogs for the Blind. The overwhelming generosity of attendees showcased the spirit of community and support that defines the Chamber network.

Speaking about the evening, James Kilgore, President of Causeway Chamber said:

"Carl Frampton’s story is one of perseverance and adaptability—qualities that every business leader can relate to. His insights into life after sport and the transition into business were truly inspiring. We are also thrilled to welcome Ulster University as a corporate patron and celebrate Halliday Automotive’s expansion with the introduction of FIAT to their dealership. Finally, the generosity shown towards Brian and Graeme’s incredible fundraising challenge highlights the compassion and unity within our Chamber community."

Causeway Chamber extends its sincere thanks to Halliday Automotive for their sponsorship, Carl Frampton MBE for his invaluable insights, and all guests who attended and contributed to the evening’s success.

