Causeway Coast and Ballymena Presbyterian Church 2023 Easter dawn services

On Easter Sunday each year, across various outdoor locations as the day dawns, Presbyterians will gather together to celebrate and worship.

By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:18 BST

Ahead of this Easter Sunday, on Sunday 9 April, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 30 venues where services are taking place that have been organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches and others in the local community. Many more will also take place.

With the earliest services beginning at 6am (weather permitting of course), they vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address.

In the Route Presbytery, there will be a service at 7am at the Giant’s Causeway stones while there will also be a 7am service outside St James’s Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.

In the Ballymena area, there will be a service at 6.30am at Slemish car park as well as one at 6.30am at Portglenone Forest Park.

Full details www.presbyterianireland.org/easterdawn

