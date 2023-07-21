The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has selected the RNLI as his official charity for the year ahead.

Since it was founded in 1824, RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews and seasonal lifeguards have saved over 144,000 lives, with its volunteers providing a 24-hour search and rescue service. The charity believes that even one life lost at sea is too many.

Last year, RNLI lifeguards along the Causeway Coast and in County Down saved 13 lives, aided over 450 people and responded to over 300 incidents. Meanwhile, lifeboats at RNLI stations across Northern Ireland launched 265 times in 2022, coming to the aid of many people and saving 17 lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about his decision to select the RNLI as his charity for his term in office, Cllr Callaghan said: “The RNLI is a charity which I deeply respect and value. Its volunteers are incredibly dedicated, putting their lives at risk to save others. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured with Portrush RNLI Coxswain Des Austin, RNLI Lifeguard James Wright, RNLI Portrush crew member Deborah Smyth and other crew members. Credit McAuley Multimedia

“The RNLI operates 10 lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland and have 11 lifeguarded beaches, eight of which are located along our beautiful Causeway Coast at Benone, Downhill, Castlerock, Portrush East, Portrush West, Ballycastle, Whiterocks and Portstewart. The RNLI also has lifeboat stations at Portrush and Red Bay, with both operating an all-weather and inshore lifeboat, all powered by a team of volunteers.

“Next year, the RNLI will celebrate its milestone 200th anniversary, so I felt that there was no better time for the Council to lend its support to this fantastic lifesaving organisation.”

Neal Somerville, a fundraising manager at the RNLI added: "This is a wonderful opportunity for the RNLI. We are so grateful to the Mayor and all at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for choosing us as their charity partner for the year ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a charity, the RNLI relies on the kindness and generosity of people to power our lifesaving work and any funds raised through this partnership will help us to do just that. We wish all involved the best of luck with what is planned for the year ahead.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan learning the ropes with Portrush RNLI Coxswain Des Austin and RNLI Lifeguard James Wright. Credit McAuley Multimedia

To donate to the Mayor’s charity, visit