The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to community organisations in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The grants are part of an announcement of £7.2million from The National Lottery Community Fund to 153 groups across Northern Ireland.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Kilrea and District Ulster Scots Society. They are using a £7,050 grant to run activities to bring people together again following the pandemic. Activities include crafts, gardening, chair-based exercise, and knitting.

Noel McQuillan, Funding Officer, Kilrea and District Ulster Scots Society, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. It will enable us to buy much needed equipment and provide funds to kickstart our activities and events to rebuild community confidence and relations after the pandemic.”

Committee members of the Kilrea & District Ulster Scots Society. From L to R : William Atkinson (Treasurer), Noel McQuillan (Funding Officer), Charlotte Brownlow (Committee Member), Trevor Kyle (Committee Member), Eileen McKane (Secretary), David Brownlow (Committee Member), Pearl Hutchinson (Publicity).

Ballinlea Community Group has been awarded a £7,500 grant to make improvements to Ballinlea Orange Hall near Ballycastle. The project will widen the main hall entrance and install a stair lift to provide better access for older or disabled people to take part in activities.

Coleraine Football Club received a £9,500 grant to deliver workshops for the local community to improve emotional resilience. Sessions will be delivered in partnership with The Hummingbird Project and will provide learning on mental health, reduce stigma, build skills, and promote peer support.

Dungiven Community Choir are using a £7,450 grant to provide resources, transport, room hire and branded clothing for the choir to meet on a regular basis to sing and improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Girona Community Orchestra has also been awarded a £4,620 grant to provide opportunities for members to make connections with other groups, improve their skills, and take part in events in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area.

Also receiving funding is Cushendun Boat Club. They are using a £7,100 grant to organise a Maritime Day on August 19 to bring people together and involve them in a range of maritime activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, water safety information, and learning about sustainable use of the environment.

Drumaheagles LOL 1099, based outside Ballymoney, is using a £9,800 grant to make improvements to their hall so they can run a wider range of wellbeing and social activities for local community groups.

Heart of Glens Festival in Cushendall received a £10,000 grant to support the Heart of the Glens Festival in August 2023. The festival will bring people together and improve community spirit.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland as we continue to live with increased pressures and uncertainties.

“Our staff are happy to talk with groups about their ideas for funding to help communities. We are also supporting current funded projects to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly, to ensure that National Lottery money continues to reach people in need.”

The National Lottery funding is being used to support people during these challenging times, including bringing people together, providing mental health support and helping

people struggling with the rising cost of living.