Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council becomes official JAM Card friendly operator
The JAM Card (Just A Minute) is a discreet tool designed to assist individuals with learning difficulties, autism, or communication barriers by signalling the need for a little extra time or patience in everyday situations.
This initiative, developed by the NOW Group, has been embraced by over 2,500 organisations across Northern Ireland, including public bodies, retail chains, and transport services.
Council's Museum Services have already implemented JAM Card training, alongside other awareness programs such as visual impairment, autism, and dementia awareness. This training ensures that staff are equipped to provide support to visitors who may require additional assistance.
Council encourages all local businesses, community groups, and service providers to consider becoming JAM Card-friendly. By doing so, they can contribute to a more inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported.
For more information on the JAM Card initiative or to request a card, please visit www.jamcard.org.
