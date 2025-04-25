Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council becomes official JAM Card friendly operator

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced its official recognition as a JAM Card operator.

The JAM Card (Just A Minute) is a discreet tool designed to assist individuals with learning difficulties, autism, or communication barriers by signalling the need for a little extra time or patience in everyday situations.

This initiative, developed by the NOW Group, has been embraced by over 2,500 organisations across Northern Ireland, including public bodies, retail chains, and transport services.

Council's Museum Services have already implemented JAM Card training, alongside other awareness programs such as visual impairment, autism, and dementia awareness. This training ensures that staff are equipped to provide support to visitors who may require additional assistance.​

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured at the JAM Card launch with (l-r) Grace McMullan, Physical Activity and Wellbeing Manager, Raj Kher, JAM Sales Director and Moira Quinn, Director of Corporate Services. CREDIT CCGBCMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured at the JAM Card launch with (l-r) Grace McMullan, Physical Activity and Wellbeing Manager, Raj Kher, JAM Sales Director and Moira Quinn, Director of Corporate Services. CREDIT CCGBC
Council encourages all local businesses, community groups, and service providers to consider becoming JAM Card-friendly. By doing so, they can contribute to a more inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported.​

For more information on the JAM Card initiative or to request a card, please visit www.jamcard.org.

