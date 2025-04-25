Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced its official recognition as a JAM Card operator.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The JAM Card (Just A Minute) is a discreet tool designed to assist individuals with learning difficulties, autism, or communication barriers by signalling the need for a little extra time or patience in everyday situations.

This initiative, developed by the NOW Group, has been embraced by over 2,500 organisations across Northern Ireland, including public bodies, retail chains, and transport services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council's Museum Services have already implemented JAM Card training, alongside other awareness programs such as visual impairment, autism, and dementia awareness. This training ensures that staff are equipped to provide support to visitors who may require additional assistance.​

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured at the JAM Card launch with (l-r) Grace McMullan, Physical Activity and Wellbeing Manager, Raj Kher, JAM Sales Director and Moira Quinn, Director of Corporate Services. CREDIT CCGBC

Council encourages all local businesses, community groups, and service providers to consider becoming JAM Card-friendly. By doing so, they can contribute to a more inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported.​

For more information on the JAM Card initiative or to request a card, please visit www.jamcard.org.