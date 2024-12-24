Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has released details of Christmas and New Year bin collections.

There will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Bins scheduled to be collected on New Year’s Day will be collected on Friday, January 3 in the Limavady area and on Saturday, December 28 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.

Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Open as normal at all other times.