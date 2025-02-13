Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council secures illegal eviction prosecution

Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:28 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has successfully prosecuted a private landlord for the unlawful eviction of tenants from accommodation in Coleraine.

On Friday, February 7, at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, the landlord pleaded guilty to illegal eviction. He changed the locks at the property and prevented the tenants from re-entering.

Illegal eviction of a tenant is an offence under Article 54(1) of The Rent (NI) Order 1978 as amended by Article 60 of The Private Tenancies (NI) Order 2006. The court imposed a fine of £350 and ordered the landlord to pay costs of £201 together with an offender levy of £15.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: "This case demonstrates Council’s commitment to upholding the legal rights of tenants living in private rented accommodation.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has successfully prosecuted a private landlord for the unlawful eviction of tenants from privately rented accommodation at an address in Coleraine. CREDIT CCGBC

"No one should be forced out of their home through illegal means, and this prosecution highlights the vital role our Environmental Health team plays in enforcing housing laws.

"It reinforces that landlords must follow due process when ending a tenancy, and failure to do so will not be tolerated."

Council’s Environmental Health Department is readily available to provide advice and guidance to both tenants and landlords on private tenancy laws.

