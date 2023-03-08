Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council needs your help as it launches a competition to find names for some very special vehicles.

Two bespoke Mobile Accessible Changing Units (MACUs) were recently purchased by Council.

Designed to ‘Changing Places’ standards, they will be available for use at Council events and can be booked for community events, helping to make them more accessible, welcoming and inclusive for people with additional needs.

The MACUs come complete with a host of important equipment including an XY hoist, height adjustable changing bed and wash hand basin, toilet, shower, lighting, non-slip flooring, shelving, hooks, mirror and privacy screen.

Pictured at Cloonavin with one of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Mobile Accessible Changing Units are the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Michael Holden (AccessoLoo Director) and Julienne Elliott, Town and Village Project Manager.

In preparation for their official launch, Council wants to give each vehicle a name.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Accessibility is a key consideration for Council, and in recent years we have taken steps to ensure our services and facilities can be used and enjoyed by everyone in the Borough.

“We continue to increase the number of Changing Places facilities in the area, we opened a new accessible play park in Limavady, and we have provided accessible toilets at many of our events.

“The purchase of these Mobile Accessible Changing Units is the next step in our continued commitment to providing services to all, and we are very pleased to now have these in our fleet.

Pictured at Cloonavin with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s new Mobile Accessible Changing Units are Diversity Champion, Councillor Cara McShane, William Cameron (Department for Communities), Rhonda Williamson (Department for Communities), Elaine McConaghie (Policy Officer), Geraldine Wills (Town and Village Project Officer), Julienne Elliott (Town and Village Project Manager), the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Michael Holden (AccessoLoo Director).

“Most of us take access to adequate toilet and changing facilities for granted, but we know that one in five people in our Borough need access to enhanced facilities in order to meet their needs.

“While standard accessible toilets are suitable for some individuals with disabilities or invisible disabilities, this is not always the case. The reality is that many people and their families must carefully choose where to go or which event to attend based on the availability of suitable toilet provision and we hope that these mobile units will create more opportunities for those who need them to participate more fully in our events and community life.”

The competition is open to everyone of all ages, but entrants are particularly welcome from those individuals and families who will benefit directly from the new MACUs.

Entrants are also asked to give the reasons behind their chosen name. For example, is your suggestion inspired by the inclusivity which the units offer, or does it reflect the diversity of our Borough? Perhaps you would like to name the MACUs after someone from Causeway Coast and Glens, or something associated with the area?

To take part, email your suggested name to [email protected] along with the reason behind your choice. Please also include full name, address and phone number. Entries from those aged under 18 should be submitted by a parent or guardian. The closing date is 5pm on Wednesday, March 22.

Ten potential names will be put forward to a public vote, with the top two selected as the winners and then placed on to each Unit before they are used for the first time. Each winner will receive a £50 Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card, which can be redeemed in over 200 businesses across the Borough.