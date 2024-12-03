Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) to support the ‘Drive Danger Out’ Workplace Transport Campaign.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this time of year with shorter days, colder weather and an increase in deliveries and people visiting businesses such as retailers, it is vital that employees and members of the public are kept safe and protected from the risks posed by workplace transport.

In partnership with HSENI, Northern Ireland councils are carrying out inspections aimed at reducing the number of people killed or injured as a result of incidents involving workplace transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan highlighted key information from the campaign saying: “Since 2012, 36 workers have lost their lives in incidents involving workplace vehicles, with more than 160 having been seriously injured.

Pictured at the campaign launch at Parliament Buildings Stormont are from left to right: Paddy McVerry, Health and Safety Partnership Officer HSENI, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, HSENI Chief Executive Robert Kidd, Sharon McAfee Head of Health and Built Environment Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Danielle Mills HSENI. CREDIT Graham Baalham-Curry

“By law, pedestrians or vehicles must be able to use a traffic route without causing danger to the health or safety of people working near it or members of the public. Transport incidents may be caused by being struck by a moving vehicle, falling from a moving vehicle or being stuck in a vehicle which turns over.

“Council is pleased to be working in partnership with HSENI to highlight this important campaign.”

To support employers, a wealth of campaign resources including advice and guidance along with inspection proformas detailing key aspects of workplace transport safety for each industry are available at www.hseni.gov.uk/workplacetransport and include social media videos from comedian Colin Geddis aimed at young people such as apprentices to promote awareness of the risks associated with workplace transport.