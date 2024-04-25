Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
At a Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 23, members received a Council officers’ report on council plans to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings in Normandy, France, on June 6 this year.
The report stated: “D-Day 80 is being organised throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and on Gold Beach, Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which ultimately led to the end of World War II.
“It will also act as a collective tribute to those who took part in the landings to ensure the freedom that we enjoy today."
In December last year, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed to register its involvement in the “D-Day 80” programme of events by lighting a beacon at East or West Strand, Portrush.
His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, accompanied by the Mayor and/or Deputy Mayor, is invited to light the beacon. An invitation will be extended to Royal British Legion Group 10 members, which includes all groups in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area.
DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan said there were still “a few wee things outstanding” in the report, in terms of public communication, she was “sure that will be underway and it’ll be full steam ahead”.
DUP councillor Dawn Huggins said it was important to get the “get the message out there” about the plans, as there would be “a lot of veterans out there who aren’t members of the British Legion”.
She added: “It’s really to make sure it’s out there that it’s a open invitation for them to parade.”
UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson concurred that it was important to have a “good spread of information out there”. He asked if promotion would “dovetail into our next newsletter going out” as it would be a good venue to advertise the event.
An officer said the next council newsletter would not be until February next year, but the council could “look at the PR around it in advance”.