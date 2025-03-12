Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has organised a programme of events in Coleraine to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On Thursday, May 8, the town centre will host a military parade which will culminate in an act of remembrance and will also see Coleraine join with other towns and villages throughout the UK for a beacon lighting ceremony at 9:30pm.

In addition, a community tea dance and competition for local school children will also form part of the proceedings.

Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan, Chair of Council’s Commemoration and Celebration Sub-Committee, said: “I am honoured to be involved in the delivery of events to commemorate VE Day here in the Borough, particularly on this the 80th anniversary year. We are delighted to have a series of events planned and I would encourage members of the public to mark this date in your calendars.”

She added: “It is my hope that in honour of this historic 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, both veterans and members of the public will come together to mark the occasion, participate in our events and also witness the military parade and beacon lighting ceremony where we will join with people in towns and villages across the UK at 9:30pm.

“As a Borough we are honoured to mark what remains an historic day in our past and it is fitting that we mark the occasion.”

Activities are planned from approximately 2pm on May 8, with the main programme of entertainment commencing at approximately 6pm. Full details of all events to be announced at a later date.