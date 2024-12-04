The Northern Ireland Housing Executive invested more than £84m in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough during 2023/24.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grainia Long, Housing Executive Chief Executive, outlined the organisation’s investment commitments to Causeway Coast and Glens councillors at the annual Housing Investment Plan update on December 3.

Investment in Housing Executive properties through planned maintenance and stock improvements was £5.23m during 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An increase is planned for 2025, with a proposed spend of £11.94m on planned maintenance and stock improvements across the Borough.

Grainia Long, Housing Executive Chief Executive. CREDIT NIHE

“Last year, there was continued investment in new-build homes in the Borough, with 277 housing association units on-site at March 2024, and 43 housing completions for the year,” said Grainia Long.

“Budget constraints means that the new-build home programme for the coming year will fall considerably short of our targets, once more widening the gap between housing demand and supply. It is vital that we continue to work in partnership with councils and the housing sector to find solutions.

“During 2023/24 we invested £21.7m specifically on energy efficiency improvement measures across our homes with plans to sustain this investment during 2024/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grainia Long said: “Whilst we are pleased that we have been increasing investment in improving our own homes over the last year and will continue to do so in 2024/25, the current budgetary environment is presenting challenges for other housing provision and services.

“You will see clearly in our Housing Investment Plan update, the adverse impact the proposed budget will have on housing output in 2024/25 – particularly in the reduction in the number of new build social homes we can commission across all council areas.

“It is especially concerning that we may not be able to fully fund many of the programmes needed by so many households, such as homelessness prevention and Affordable Warmth. These programmes are part of the services we provide as the Strategic Housing Authority.

“We worked hard to support the most vulnerable in our communities with £5m invested through the Supporting People programme to fund 73 services provided by partner organisations across the Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment provided housing support to 1,506 people last year.

“Across the Borough, 842 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year - while we face real budgetary challenges in this area our focus on prevention and early intervention will continue.”

Ms Long continued: “We were able to support local communities with £52k funding through our community grants and community cohesion programmes.

“We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities. We know this is more important than ever when we continue to face challenges in the housing sector with ongoing demand for social housing and homelessness services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to investing in homes and communities in 2023/24, we are also pleased to have been able to support the economic future of Causeway Coast and Glens with a steady, positive impact on employment and local supply chains.

“Looking ahead to next year there is no doubt that we have challenges to overcome; however, we remain fully committed to the objectives set out in our Housing Investment Plan 2023 -26.”