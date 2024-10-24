Causeway Coast and Glens Borough to host Armed Forces Day 2026
At a Coronation Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, October 22, members were informed of a recent agreement between council and organisers via a Subcommittee Update Report.
“Talks are ongoing with the Chief Executive of the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Northern Ireland,” the report clarified. “ And the Sub-Committee will be updated at a future meeting”.
It follows a recent member motion for council to submit an application to be host.
The motion stated: “This significant event is a great opportunity to show our support and give thanks to our military personnel and families both past and present including our veterans and cadets.
“It will attract thousands of visitors to our beautiful borough, supporting our local traders and tourism providers.”
Director of Corporate Services, Moira Quinn, noted that the Borough hosted the event in 2018 and therefore have a ‘template in place’, but there was still a ‘significant amount of work involved’ to meet the 2026 deadline.
Alliance councillor Peter McCully asked if officers had selected a specific district electoral area to host the event.
Ms Quinn informed members that, while no location had been selected yet, the 2018 event took place in Coleraine.
She concluded: “I’m assuming that it will have the same sort of format and layout as in 2018, but that will be subject to liaison with the reserve forces, elected members, and a number of parties that we will be liaising with during that process.”
