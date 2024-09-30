Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Causeway Coast and Glens borough is to host a programme of events in 2025 to commemorate VE Day.

On May 7, 1945, at his headquarters in Reims, France, Supreme Allied Commander General Eisenhower accepted the unconditional surrender of all German forces. The document of surrender was signed on behalf of Germany by General Alfred Jodl and came into effect the following day.

May 8, 2025, will see the 80th anniversary of ‘Victory in Europe Day’, which saw the end of World War II in Europe.

At a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday, September 24, DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins proposed that council organises and hosts a programme of events to commemorate the historic day.

Causeway Coast and Glens will host a number of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Credit RBL

Councillor Huggins said the programme should be “a spectacular celebration, remembering those who gave their all for all of us”, and agreed to discuss any potential celebrations at future meetings of the council’s Coronation working group.

“This tradition began in 1945 with millions taken to the streets to rejoice at the news that the Second World War had ended,” she said. “And with 2025 being the 80th year it is only fitting that we pay a tribute, acknowledge and honour soldiers and civilians alike.

“It’s not just about commemorating and remembering the British soldiers but also the Irish, French, US, Russian, Polish and many more.

“A request has been issued to councils by the Pageantmaster, Bruno Peek, to organise activities, culminating in simultaneous speaking, thinking, and lighting ceremonies on May 8.

“We in this borough should hang up the bunting, hold a street party and put on a military parade to include a special silence to commemorate our fallen soldiers.”

DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan seconded the motion and said members and constituents will have “relatives, friends or relatives of friends who took part and were affected by the events of World War II”.

“Had it not been for these victories we would be living in very different times today,” Alderman Knight-McQuillan concluded.

“I appreciate that we in the United Kingdom and in Northern Ireland never had to endure occupation and do not fully appreciate the term ‘liberation’, so I fully support this motion and I hope that this council will action it appropriately.”