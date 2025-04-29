Causeway Coast and Glens Council advice for bin collections on Bank Holiday Monday

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2025
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has issued advice on bin collections ahead of Bank Holiday Monday (May 5).

Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday, May 5.

Householders and businesses are reminded to present their bin no later than 7am on day of collection.

Household Recycling Centres will also be open as normal.

