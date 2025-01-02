Causeway Coast and Glens Council advice on bin collections in adverse weather
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued advice about bin collections during the current weather conditions.
In a post on social media on January 2, they said: “Due to ice and difficult weather conditions, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads across the Borough today.
"Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.