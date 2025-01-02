Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued advice about bin collections during the current weather conditions.

In a post on social media on January 2, they said: “Due to ice and difficult weather conditions, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads across the Borough today.

"Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so.”