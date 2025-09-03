Causeway Coast and Glens Council has advised the public of a short delay to work on the Ballycastle Tow Path.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on social media on Tuesday, September 2, read: “Unfortunately, the essential works along the Ballycastle Tow as part of the ongoing construction works at Ballycastle Leisure Centre have been delayed.

"Works are now due to be completed on Friday 5th September, with the path reopening on Saturday 6th September.

"Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement concluded.