Causeway Coast and Glens Council advises of short delay to work on Ballycastle Tow Path
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has advised the public of a short delay to work on the Ballycastle Tow Path.
A post on social media on Tuesday, September 2, read: “Unfortunately, the essential works along the Ballycastle Tow as part of the ongoing construction works at Ballycastle Leisure Centre have been delayed.
"Works are now due to be completed on Friday 5th September, with the path reopening on Saturday 6th September.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement concluded.