Causeway Coast and Glens Council has approved plans to develop a youth council in the borough.

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting former Mayor and Sinn Féin councillor, Ciarán McQuillan, proposed that council work with Youth Services and local schools to establish the council.

Councillor McQuillan added: “This council recognises the importance of engaging young people in the political process and believes that more must be done to create meaningful opportunities for youth participation in civic life.

“This youth council would serve as a platform to empower young people, encourage their involvement in public life, and ensure their voices are heard on issues that affect them.

Sinn Fein Councillor Ciaran McQuillan's proposal was seconded by DUP Alderman Aaron Callan. CREDIT CCGBC

“By fostering political awareness, democratic engagement, and leadership skills among young people from all backgrounds, council hopes to inspire a new generation to become actively involved in the political system.

“This initiative will help elected members to better understand and respond to the needs and aspirations of our young people.”

DUP alderman Aaron Callan supported the motion and said, as former Youth Champion for council, he believed “engaging young people in the democratic process at a young age is vital”.

“The more we can encourage them to engage, the healthier democracy can be,” he concluded.

"And I think this will create and foster more democratic discussions through schools in our borough and get young people engaged in our council.”