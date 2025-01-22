Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has agreed to extend its partnership agreement with Garvagh Museum for a further four years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2016 Council agreed to provide the Garvagh Museum with £7,500 in annual funding until March 2021, on the understanding that trustees would “deliver on agreed actions and targets in support of Council’s Culture Arts and Heritage Strategy under a partnership agreement”.

This was extended in 2021 when Council agreed to continue the partnership for another four years, providing £10,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Museum trustees presented at last December’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting and requested support to renew the agreement again, and at this month’s committee meeting members were asked to approve the renewal for a further three years until the end of the current term of council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has agreed to extend its partnership agreement with Garvagh Museum for a further four years. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

Council were again asked to provide funding of £10,000 per year, subject to annual review.

UUP Councillor Richard Holmes said the museum did “fantastic work” and proposed extending the agreement to four years, meaning the next discussions around renewal of the partnership would occur after the first year of the new council term.

Councillor Holmes said: “It gives them time to present and [there are] probably bigger priorities in the first year of a new Council term than a £10,000 grant, so I would propose to do it for four years.”

DUP Alderman Aaron Callan seconded Councillor Holmes’ proposal. “It’s a good group,” Alderman Callan concluded. “And they do a lot of good work in Garvagh promoting the local area and history.”