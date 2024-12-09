Causeway Coat and Glens Borough Council will light up the borough’s civic buildings in celebration of CARE DAY in the UK and Ireland.

CARE DAY in the UK and Ireland is a joint initiative across five children’s rights charities, led in Northern Ireland by Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC), and the tenth CARE DAY in the UK and Ireland will take place on February 21 next year.

In a letter sent in October, VOYPIC requested council to marks the occasion by lighting civic buildings on the evening of February 21.

“Where possible we would ask it to be multi-coloured to reflect the CARE DAY halo,” the letter said. “If this is not possible, we would ask it to be yellow, the main colour of the VOYPIC logo.”

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors meeting at the Cloonavin (pictured) agreed to light up civic buildings and plant a tree in honour of the tenth CARE DAY in the UK and Ireland. CREDIT NI WORLD

VOYPIC also requested the planting of a tree in a public space “in honour of the care experienced community, including those currently in care, those who have been in care, and those who will experience care in the future.”

The letter added: “CARE DAY is the world’s biggest celebration of children and young people with care experience.

“This group includes children and young people who are or were cared for by foster carers, or other family members, and those who live in children’s homes. They deserve to be celebrated on CARE DAY and every day.

“We work to ensure every child in care feels safe, valued and loved, and that every young person leaving care does so with dignity and respect, and thrives into adulthood.”

Members agreed unanimously to both requests at Tuesday’s full council meeting.