An officers’ report was presented at a Coronation Subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, February 27, for councillors to “agree the prioritisation, to recommend approval, and to allow officers to begin work on the agreed programme including costs and method of delivery”.

As part of the estimates process for this financial year, the council agreed a budget of £20,000 for delivery of the programme.

Plans include commissioning of busts, of both Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, in Coleraine Town Hall, as well as a statue, which would be a “substantial permanent memorial” to the late Queen.

Councillors have approved a series of projects to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, who visited the district in 1953. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The report added that the statue should depict the late queen during her coronation, should “ideally be located in a prominent and visible location”, and will be completed by 2026.

Plans also include a modern-style silhouette of the queen “with Paddington Bear and her beloved corgis” and the possible renaming streets in each of the district’s DEAs, Coleraine’s new leisure centre and/or Castlerock promenade.

Additionally, the council will consider a commemoration at the Portrush to Bushmills Greenway, several oak tree planting endeavours, and the design of tiles for the NI100 wall feature at Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady.

The council will consider green spaces, “where people could come together, possibly in a memorial garden” at Anderson Park in Coleraine.

Finally, the council will look at undertaking D-day commemorations in conjunction with coronation projects, with the possible inclusion of standard bearers from Royal British Legion groupings at key events.

DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan said the statue and bust could be “extremely expensive”, would “obviously take the longest” and would run into next year’s budget, so the council should prioritise finding a sculptor and costing materials in the short-term.

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey voiced concern that the busts and statue would “eat up this year’s budget, next year’s budget and probably the following year’s budget”, and and agreed that the council prioritised a cost estimation.

