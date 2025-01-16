Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved seasonal car parking charges at Ballycastle and Portrush car parks.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting members were informed of the outcome of a public consultation, which took place between September and December last year.

The consultation sought residents’ opinion on the introduction of seasonal fees – between April 1 and September 30 – at the Seafront, Harbour, and Ferry Terminal car parks in Ballycastle and West Bay car park in Portrush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respondents were asked for their opinions on six options around charging fees and whilst comments were not shared publicly, they indicated a preference for no option to be implemented and parking to remain free.

The consultation sought residents’ opinion on the introduction of seasonal fees – between April 1 and September 30 – at the Seafront, Harbour, and Ferry Terminal (PICTURED) car parks in Ballycastle and West Bay car park in Portrush. CREDIT GOOGLE

At Tuesday’s meeting members were asked to approve one of the same six options, or refuse to set fees at all.

In an unsuccessful motion, Sinn Féin Councillor Sean Bateson proposed council “maintain the status quo” of no car parking charges.

He said: “This is following the vast feedback from the consultation, which was overwhelmingly opposed to the charges, as well as the complex issues surrounding island life on Rathlin, the marina and overall layout of the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP Councillor Richard Holmes argued that the results of the consultation were “pretty much what you expect”.

“If we had consulted the people of Coleraine and asked them if they wanted their car parking charges to rise this year, or if we went out and surveyed homeowners and asked if they wanted their rates to go up, the response would be ‘no’,” he said.

“The facts are we need to spend money in this council and we need to raise it to spend it, and there’s a lot of money that’s been ploughed into Ballycastle and it should shoulder its burden of car parking charges.

“I think it’s grossly unfair to say that Ballycastle’s not going to pay its fair share.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins agreed car parking charges need to be “fair” and proposed Council approve Option 4, which will see parking parking fees at all four car parks with exemptions for Rathlin residents, and non-residents who travel to the island for work, to park overnight.

Berth holders at Ballycastle Marina can also avail of free parking within any of the harbour car parks and receive a 30-minute loading and off-loading dispensation.

Councillor Huggins’ proposal was carried with nine votes in favour, six against, and one abstention, and officers estimate that, under the assumption of 70 percent occupancy, the new charges could generate a total of over £208,000 annually.