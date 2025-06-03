Causeway Coast and Glens Council approves plans for three new Ballymoney Rugby Club pitches
At May’s Planning Committee meeting members agreed to the new pitches, on farmlands east of the club grounds on Kilraughts Road, as well as “betterment to existing access and all-weather parking area, consolidation of pitches/surfaces and associated site works”.
Council’s Development Management and Enforcement Manager, Shane Mathers, said the proposal will extend the total number of pitches to six, and plans do not include a new building.
He added: “The site is located in the open countryside beyond the settlement development limit of Ballymoney.
“The 2016 Northern Area Plan does not contain specific policies on sports facility development, rather directing to regional policies.
“The existing parking access to Kilraughts Road, adjacent to the clubhouse, is to be used, and one of the existing parking areas is to be extended and an additional area of parking provided.
“The proposal comprises a total of 170 car park spaces and three coach spaces [and] the site benefits from an existing connecting footpath to Ballymoney. The closest residential property is 105 metres away.
“The Environmental Health Department was consulted regarding noise and given the high background noise from the A26 road no unacceptable noise impacts are anticipated, so in conclusion the proposal is considered acceptable and the recommendation is to approve.”
