Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council received a positive score in a recent citizens’ survey.

At a Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 22, Council officers said the citizens’ survey took place between May and July this year and received over 2,700 constituent responses, with over 1,000 comments made, which was a “really healthy response from across the borough”.

“It’s a considerable amount more than what we’ve had on our previous survey,” the Council officer said. “But also it passes that kind of statistical point at which we can now deem them to be really properly statistically significant

“This means that we can take and use that data when shaping policy and targets and indicators moving forward.

"Refuse collection topped the list in terms of the services perceived as being the most important to [constituents] and was also the service that scored highest around performance," Councillors were told. Credit CCGBC

“Citizens were asked to rate Council’s overall performance with a maximum score of five stars and Council achieved an overall score of 3.11, which demonstrates that council is viewed in a positive light.”

The Corporate Policy and Resources Committee members were informed that residents of the former Moyle council area gave lower scores in the survey.

“There is however a bit of a difference between some of our regional towns when it comes to that grading, and residents of our Moyle area gave them a lower scores than average and those of the other areas with a rating of 2.8.

“Ballymoney and Limavady tend to be on the higher side, at around the 3.3, so there’s something quite interesting for us to look at there.

“Refuse collection topped the list in terms of the services perceived as being the most important to [constituents] and was also the service that scored highest around performance.

“Workers are out there on a daily basis, delivering great services to the public, and everyone was saying that staff attitude is consistently very high, so that was really encouraging.”

The officer highlighted some areas that required improvement, such as provision of services or facilities to “encourage young people to get involved in activities”.

“We’ve got some really great sports and holiday camp services that we put on,” the officer concluded. “But there was a perception that those need to be spread out across the borough.”