Causeway Coast and Glens Council has closed a number of its outdoor recreation sites as a precaution due to the current weather warning.

A Yellow impact wind warning has been put in place for all of Northern Ireland from 3pm on Friday, December 6 until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

In a post on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “We would advise the public not to walk along cliff paths, harbour piers, forest or woodland park areas during this period.”

“In addition, an Amber Medium impact wind warning has also been issued for the strongest winds on Friday/Saturday and is valid from 3am on Saturday, December 7 until 9pm on Saturday, December 7.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is closing some outdoor recreation areas ahead of the wind warnings. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

"As such we are taking the added precaution of closing a number of our outdoor recreation sites for the duration of the amber weather warning.

“All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired. Sites affected are: Ballintoy Harbour Piers, Ballycastle Harbour Piers, Portrush Harbour Piers, Ramore Head, Portrush, Anderson Park, Coleraine, Riverside Park, Ballymoney, Garvagh Forest, Somerset Riverside Park, Coleraine and Christie Park, Coleraine.”